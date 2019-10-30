Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies has been recognised for his stunning debut season by being nominated as one of three contenders for the title World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.
Jantjies has been nominated with England wing Joe Cokanasiga and France flyhalf Romain Ntamack for the prestigious award, which is now in its fifth year. The winner will be named in Tokyo on Sunday at the World Rugby Awards.
In their nomination, World Rugby said of the 23-year-old DHL Western Province man:
“Few people knew anything about the diminutive scrumhalf outside of the DHL Stormers camp coming into 2019, but he announced himself to the world in some style, scoring twice on his test debut against Australia in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship in July and then touching down again in the 16-16 draw with New Zealand. The 23-year-old has featured in all but one of South Africa’s tests since, more often than not providing an impact off the bench.”
Jantjies scored his fourth test try in the 41-7 win over Japan at the beginning of September and has made nine test appearances in all. The only Springbok match he has missed this season was the 24-18 win over Argentina in Pretoria when he was injured.