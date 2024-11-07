Jean Kleyn replaces injured Ruan Nortje in Springboks squad for November tour

The Springboks were dealt a blow a few days before their opening November Test against Scotland after lock Ruan Nortje was ruled out of the tour. World Cup winner Jean Kleyn will join the Springboks in Edinburgh on Friday as a replacement for Nortje, who suffered a leg injury at training on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Kleyn, who last played for the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks last year, returns to the national team for the first time this season after making a return to the United Rugby Championship in September for Irish club Munster following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an eye injury. Nortje, who stepped up in the Boks’ engine room this season in the absence of players such as Kleyn, RG Snyman and Franco Mostert – hurt his leg during Wednesday’s field training session. With three Test matches on this tour, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opted to draft Kleyn into the travelling squad. Kleyn’s international experience with five Test matches to his name for Ireland and seven for the Springbok as well as a RWC title, adds valuable experience to the Bok lock stocks for the tour, where he joins the likes of Snyman, Mostert and Eben Etzebeth.

“It’s sad to lose Ruan to injury, as he’s had a fantastic season and really made a strong statement after injuries initially prompted his call-up to the squad,” said Erasmus. “He certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and we wish him luck with his recovery.” Erasmus added: “Ruan’s injury opens the door for Jean to make a return to the national squad for the first time this season, and judging by his performances for Munster since making a comeback to the URC combined with his familiarity of our structures and being a regular in our team last season, we are excited to welcome him back. “He’s also played with most of the players in the squad and is familiar with the conditions in the UK as he’s based in Ireland, so he should slot in with ease.”