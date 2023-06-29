Jean-Luc du Preez cleared to join Springbok squad in Pretoria

Durban — The Springboks’ preparations for the Rugby Championship were boosted this week by the arrival of the last piece of their puzzle, the utility forward Jean-Luc du Preez, who was cleared by Sale Sharks to join the squad in Pretoria. Du Preez last played for the Boks in 2018 but he has enjoyed a huge season in the English Premiership and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has recalled the 27-year-old because he is equally at home at lock and flank.

He effectively replaces last season’s utility forward Rynhardt Elstadt, who has fallen from favour. “Jean-Luc du Preez was cleared to join us from the beginning of this week, which means we had an opportunity to work with all the players at stages during the last three weeks, and that will bode well for us going into the Rugby Championship,” Nienaber said at the conclusion of the training camp. “We also have a clear picture now of the players who are fit and those who are on the road to full recovery to participate in the competition in the next few weeks. It was also fantastic that the injured players could work closely with our medical team daily, and it’s pleasing to see them making such good progress.”

The squad wrapped up the week’s on-field preparations with a double training session on Thursday, and Nienaber was content with the work done as they prepare to make the transition into a full Test-match week from Sunday. “We’ve had a productive three weeks in Pretoria, and we’re pleased with where the players are, going into the first Test next week,” said Nienaber. “We did a lot of groundwork on and off the field at this camp and the players and coaches are aligned in terms of what we want to see and achieve on the field.” The squad will have the weekend off and will be back in business on Sunday.

Nienaber said the few days off will benefit the players both mentally and physically, and he had no doubt that they would re-assemble on Sunday in match mode. “These few days will allow them to refresh on both fronts,” said Nienaber. “The base is now in place, and next week we need to be switched on fully from our first meeting and training session for the Australia Test.

“This is going to be a challenging competition with all the teams looking to build momentum before the World Cup, so we have to hit the ground running if we want to be in the running to win the title.” Nienaber will announce his team to face Australia on Tuesday. @MikeGreenaway67