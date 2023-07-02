Jean Smith back for Junior Springboks in make-or-break game against Argentina

Junior Springbok flyhalf Jean Smith, the top points scorer for his side, returns to the starting team for the all-important final pool match of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship against Argentina on Tuesday in Athlone. It's a make-or-break one for the South Africans as they need to win to book a place in the semi-finals and stay alive in the competition.

Centre Ethan Hooker, fullback Hakeem Kunene, Coetzee le Roux (lock), and prop Dian Heunis will also start against the Junior Pumas with the match set to kickoff at 7pm in Cape Town. Hooker, Kunene and Le Roux all return after playing against Georgia in the first game, while Heunis will make his first start of the tournament.

Flyhalf Sam Francis, who started against Italy, was ruled out of the rest of the tournament after picking up an ankle injury. “We are in a tight spot and have to win this game in order to make the semi-finals, and I believe this team has the ability to do what is required," Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko said.

"I think the weather conditions so far in the tournament did not really give our backs any chance to show their worth, but we first have to deliver upfront and address our discipline. ”The weather conditions look promising for Tuesday and the playing surface at Athlone Stadium is a good one.” Nhleko would want to see his backline get some scoring opportunities, especially after the brilliant try centre Damian Markus scored in the shock loss to Italy, but the forwards will have to front up to the physical Argentineans if they want to create space for the backline.

Both sides come off a loss after Argentina tasted defeat against Georgia, and both will be desperate for that win to reach the playoffs. Argentina currently tops the pool log by virtue of a better points difference. Italy is second and South Africa is in third. The Junior Springboks will know by kickoff on Tuesday what they have to do to stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

"We know Argentina would have been stung by their defeat to Georgia, but so were we in losing to Italy. The squad is determined to make up for it, and the fantastic support so far from the locals, and this performance should reflect that."

Junior Springboks: 15. Hakeem Kunene, 14. Jurenzo Julius, 13. Katlego Letebele, 12. Ethan Hooker, 11. Michael Annie's, 10. Jean Smith, 9. Imad Khan, 8. Cornѐ Beets, 7. Ghudian van Reenen, 6. Paul de Villiers (captain), 5. JF van Heerden, 4. Coetzee le Roux, 3. Dian Heunis, 2. Juann Else, 1. Cornè Lavagna. Replacements:16. SJ Kotze – 2 caps, 17. Phatu Ganyane, 18. Zachary Porthen, 19. Jannes Potgieter, 20. Abulele Ndabambi, 21. Asad Moos, 22. Damian Markus, 23. Regan Izaks.