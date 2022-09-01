Jesse Kriel is ‘looking forward to the challenge’ of replacing Springbok star Lukhanyo Am

Jesse Kriel is not the most loquacious of men when confronted by a bevy of South African hacks, but then the Springbok utility-back does not need words this weekend if his actions speak for him. Kriel has the unenviable task of filling the huge boots of the injured Lukhanyo Am against the Wallabies in the Boks' return fixture in Rugby Championship action. Am, along with Handre Pollard, has been released back to his club for further medical assessment after it was revealed on Wednesday that he is nursing what seems to be a serious knee injury.

Kriel, who last played for the Bok against New Zealand for less than 10 minutes after a sickening bump to the head left him out cold earlier this month, then has the massive task of creating forward momentum and making the plays that will unleash the SA outside-backs from his No 13 channel. It will be no easy task, so when asked if he was feeling the pressure of recreating Am’s magic, a thoughtful Kriel assured that he was ready. “No, not at all,” he answered confidently.

“Lukhanyo has set a great standard and he is certainly playing amazing rugby but I know what my role and responsibilities are, and what I need to do to contribute to the team. I am looking forward to the challenge.” The 28-year-old will also have to reforge his centre combination with Damian de Allende, an endeavour that will not be difficult to achieve, according to the 53 Test-capped veteran. Said Kriel: “I am very excited to be back in the midfield with Damian.

“Regardless of who plays in the midfield, all of the guys there play well together and get along. It is another good opportunity. “We are all friends off the field, so that makes a big difference. It is always special playing with guys like Damian.” When used in recent matches, Kriel has more likely than not played on the wing. On Saturday, against the Wallabies at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney (kick-off 11.30am), he will play in his more preferred position at outside-centre.

At times, on the bookend of the backline, Kriel has had little impact on proceedings during his rare outings in the Green and Gold in recent months, but perhaps the shift back into the midfield will have a positive outcome on his game. With De Allende on his inside, there should be little worry regarding the duo's defensive capabilities, while both are strong ball-carriers, if not the best distributors. The only real concern will be Kriel’s match-fitness. It will then be interesting to see how flyhalf Damian Willemse and full-back Willie le Roux get the mid-field pair moving forward come this weekend.

