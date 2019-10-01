Jesse Kriel has been ruled out of the World Cup. Photo: Steve Haag/Sports Hollywoodbets

Damian Willemse, the DHL Stormers utility back, will fly out to Japan to join the Springbok Rugby World Cup squad following the injury withdrawal of Jesse Kriel. Kriel sustained a hamstring injury in the opening match of the tournament against New Zealand and although the condition has improved it was insufficient to put him in contention for either of the remaining two pool games.

Willemse, 21, who is on loan to Saracens in England, will join the squad in Japan on Thursday. He won all of his five caps in 2018.

“Damian would have been more involved with us this year but for injury, but he is familiar with our systems and should have no problem slotting in.

“He has the ability to play in a number of positions in the back division, while other players can cover Jesse’s No 13 jersey,” said Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby.