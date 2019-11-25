CAPE TOWN – The South African Under-19 team is set to embark on a two-match tour to Georgia for friendlies in early December.
Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux said the players and coaching staff set to benefit from the experience.
From the players’ perspective, it will mark the first time some of them participate in an overseas tour.
Roux and his assistant coaches will get good insight into what their charges have to offer on the field under pressure and outside of their comfort zones.
The squad gathered at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport on Sunday and took the field for the first time on Monday.
They will continue their preparations in Stellenbosch until Wednesday, with the squad set to depart for the Georgian capital later that evening.
They will face the Georgian U19 team on 2nd and 5th December.