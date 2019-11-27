CAPE TOWN – Junior Springbok assistant coach Bafana Nhleko – who will fulfil that role with the SA Under-19 team departing for Georgia later on Wednesday – said they had set clear goals on what they wanted to achieve from the tour and that they were excited to see the players in action.
The SA U19 team – under the guidance of Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux – will play two matches against the Georgia U19 team, on Monday 2 and Thursday 5 December, in the country’s capital, Tbilisi.
The squad wrapped up their preparations at their training base in Stellenbosch on Wednesday and Nhleko said they were ready to begin their journey.
“We are excited about the talent and how quickly the boys have learned,” said Nhleko.
“We haven’t put a lot of things in place, instead we have just given the players a basic structure of what we expect, and the whole idea is to see how they can express themselves within that.