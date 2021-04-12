Kobus Wiese thankful for second chance after surviving massive heart attack

CAPE TOWN – World Cup-winning Springbok Kobus Wiese says he's "thankful for the second chance" after being hospitalised following a massive heart attack last week. The 56-year-old was rushed to hospital last Tuesday where he underwent a procedure to have an intravascular stent inserted into a narrowed vein. In an interview with CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Monday, the former Bok lock admitted that it was a "scary" experience, while he also thanked the medical staff who assisted him and those who sent well wishes his way. "It was a bit unexpected and a bit of a scare, but I thank the good Lord for the medical staff at the Paarl Mediclinic and Panorama, they were a huge help," he said.

“I want to thank everyone who sent well-wishes, I appreciate it.”

When asked about the nature of his medical event, Wiese confirmed that the cause of his heart attack was due to one torn artery.

‘I’m not one of those guys who get on the scale every second day, I am carrying a few kilos too many and I will see if I can shed a few pounds, but this incident was not about cholesterol or blocked arteries.

ALSO READ: Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese suffers heart attack - reports

“It was one artery that somehow got a little tear on the inside and that led to slow bleeding which eventually formed a blood clot. It had nothing to do with cholesterol. I’m thankful for this second chance. I am very grateful.”

IOL Sport