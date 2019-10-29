TOKYO – Winger Cheslin Kolbe is likely to be back in the South Africa matchday squad for their Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama, coach Rassie Erasmus said on Tuesday.
Kolbe, an important attacking weapon for the Springboks, missed their pool match against Canada with an ankle problem and had to leave the field in the latter stages of the quarter-final against Japan before sitting out the semi-final.
🇿🇦🏴 The tale of the tape as we head towards the #RWCFinal #StrongerTogether #RWC2019 #ENGvRSA #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/tY95DFQvDH— Springboks (@Springboks) October 29, 2019
He was replaced by Sbu Nkosi for the semi-final against Wales but Erasmus said the 26-year-old was available for selection and almost certain to be in the 23 to face England.