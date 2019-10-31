TOKYO – Cheslin Kolbe was frustrated at being kept out of the Rugby World Cup semi-final due to an ankle injury but the South Africa winger says he would not be taking the field for the final against England if not 100% fit as to do so would be "selfish".
Kolbe missed the Springboks pool match against Canada with the injury and had to leave the field in the latter stages of the quarter-final against Japan before sitting out their 19-16 semi-final win over Wales.
Coach Rassie Erasmus said earlier in the week that he expected to bring the 26-year-old back into the squad for the final and he confirmed the winger's selection on Thursday.
"I'm really confident, I always give my 100%," Kolbe told reporters. "I'll never go out on the field when I'm not 100% because that's just selfish as a player."
South Africa, beaten 23-13 by the All Blacks in their opening pool game, have advanced to their third final on the back of a massive forward pack that wears the opposition down and feeds off mistakes.