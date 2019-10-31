Cheslin Kolbe has returned for the Rugby World Cup final. Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Hollywoodbets

TOKYO – South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe has returned to the starting side for the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama on Saturday after he recovered from an ankle injury. Kolbe missed the Springboks pool match against Canada with an ankle problem and had to leave the field in the latter stages of the quarter-final against Japan before sitting out their 19-16 semi-final win over Wales.

"Cheslin is fit and he is back in the team," Erasmus told a news conference on Thursday. "We were a bit nervous when we lost him for the semi-final, but the nice thing about the squad ... is that we have a lot of depth.

"Cheslin is world class and he has shown that whenever he has played for us."

Kolbe is the only change to South Africa's squad with Erasmus sticking to a massive pack and having six forwards on the bench to bring on as replacements in the second half.