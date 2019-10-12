JOHANNESBURG – It has been more than a week since superstar Cheslin Kolbe hurt his ankle against Italy and since he last put any real pressure on his foot. The good news though is there is still more than a week to go before the Springboks have to play their World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.
Kolbe was the big injury concern coming out of last week’s win against Italy and while Bok boss Rassie Erasmus seems confident he will be fit to play next week Sunday - against either Ireland, Japan or Scotland - in the fourth quarter-final, the diminutive winger is still nursing his ankle.
“We’re hopeful that Cheslin will be back and training fully on Monday,” said Erasmus yesterday. “I think there’s a good chance he’ll be available ... an 80 to 90 percent chance.”
Kolbe has been the Boks’ big star in Japan. He wasn’t considered for the match against Canada on Tuesday and, like the rest of the squad, took some time off in recent days.
There are two other injury worries, namely scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies (hamstring) and loose-forward Francois Louw (knee).