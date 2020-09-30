Kolisi and Am given captains' armbands for Newlands Bok clash

CAPE TOWN – Springbok Green and Gold coaches Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids on Wednesday named their sides for this weekend’s Castle Lager Springbok Showdown at Newlands stadium in Cape Town. Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, for the Green team, will resume his leadership duties in the national team colours on Saturday for the first time since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup. Springbok team-mate Lukhanyo Am will lead the Gold team in Cape Town. The experienced Springbok duo will lead two teams featuring the best of the best in South Africa; Rugby World Cup winners, seasoned internationals and rising stars determined to showcase their skills with an eye on making a step up to national level. Stick was forced to make three changes to his match-day squad for the clash after Oupa Mohoje (utility forward) tested positive for Covid-19, although he is asymptomatic. As a precautionary measure Trevor Nyakane (prop) was withdrawn from the squad after being in close contact with his former Toyota Cheetahs team-mate. Former Junior Springbok utility back Mnombo Zwelendaba was ruled out due to a hip injury.

As a result, three young guns have been called into the Springbok Gold team – Kwenzo Blose (prop), Kade Wolhuter (flyhalf) and JJ van der Mescht (lock). All three players have been named on the bench.

Green team coach Mzwandile Stick. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix.

Stick was excited about his team, despite the enforced changes: “We have a good balance in our team if you look at the mix between the youngsters and senior players,” he said.

Gold team coach Deon Davids was equally pleased with his team’s preparations: “The week has gone very well so far, with good enthusiasm at training and a great eagerness to learn and to absorb what is happening in this special environment,” he said.

Davids said with the DHL Stormers relocating to the Cape Town Stadium next year, it would be a special occasion for the Cape-based players in both squads.

“We have a number of DHL Stormers players in our ranks for whom this match will be a very special occasion, playing on the beautiful field of the famous DHL Newlands stadium,” said Davids.

The Springbok Green:

15. Gianni Lombard

14. Yaw Penxe

13. Wandisile Simelane

12. Frans Steyn

11. Malcolm Jaer

10. Elton Jantjies

9. Sanele Nohamba

8. Duane Vermeulen

7. Arno Botha

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

5. Hyron Andrews

4. JD Schickerling

3. Luan de Bruin

2. Bongi Mbonambi

1. Ox Nche

Replacements:

16. Schalk Erasmus 17. Kwenzo Blose 18. Thomas du Toit 19. JJ van der Mescht 20. Juarno Augustus 21. Junior Pokomela 22. Embrose Papier 23. Manie Libbok 24. Jeremy Ward 25. Kade Wolhuter

Gold team coach Deon Davids. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

The Springbok Gold team:

15. Warrick Gelant

14. Rosko Specman

13. Lukhanyo Am (captain)

12. Rikus Pretorius

11. Courtnall Skosan

10. Damian Willemse

9. Herschel Jantjies

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

7. Nizaam Carr

6. Marco van Staden

5. Marvin Orie

4. Salmaan Moerat

3. Ruan Dreyer

2. Scarra Ntubeni

1. Steven Kitshoff

Replacements:

16. Dylan Richardson 17. Dylan Smith 18. Carlü Sadie 19. Jason Jenkins 20. James Venter 21. Vincent Tshituka 22. Ivan van Zyl 23. Curwin Bosch 24. Werner Kok 25. Manuel Rass

