KOBE – South Africa are expected to breeze past Canada in Tuesday's Rugby World Cup match but while the Springboks see the game as a chance to rest key players ahead of the knockout stages captain Siya Kolisi is happy not to have been left on the sidelines.
After a knee injury had threatened to rule him out of the tournament altogether, Kolisi is keen to get more minutes in his legs as the Springboks look to seal a quarter-final berth from the Pool B match at Kobe Misaki Stadium.
Coach Rassie Erasmus felt the flanker had delivered his best performance of the tournament in their 49-3 win over Italy on Friday, and despite the four-day turnaround has selected him to face the Canadians in a team that contains had 13 changes.
“Physically I feel good, but I want to get more minutes,” Kolisi told reporters in Kobe on Monday.
“The form is getting better and better. I put a lot of pressure on myself, and I’m always looking for work on the field and to try and do more. I just think it is better for me to keep on playing.”