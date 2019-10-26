TOKYO – Springboks captain Siya Kolisi knows what an impact winning the Rugby World Cup can have on his country, having seen how uplifting victories in 1995 and 2007 were for South Africa.
On the eve of leading his team into a World Cup semi-final against Wales on Sunday, Kolisi is focused on delivering another cherishable moment in the history of rugby in South Africa and as country as a whole.
South Africa’s victory on home soil at the 1995 World Cup, with Nelson Mandela presenting the Webb Ellis trophy to captain Francois Pienaar just one year after the end of apartheid, is seen as a springboard for change in the country.
Kolisi, as South Africa’s first black captain, knows delivering another World Cup in Japan could have a similar boost back home.
“We do have many different races in our country, and 11 different languages,” Kolisi said on Saturday. “It is one of the positives of our country. I think it's really beautiful. That's why we are called the 'Rainbow Nation'.”