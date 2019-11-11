Springbok captain Siya Kolisi won the People’s Choice Sports Star award at the SA Sports Awards held in Durban on Sunday. Photo: Jerome Delay/AP Photo

DURBAN – Springbok captain Siya Kolisi won the People’s Choice Sports Star award at the SA Sports Awards held in Durban on Sunday. Kolisi led the Springboks to a 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on November 2.

The Springboks, however, did not win Team of the Year which went to the SA netball team which finished fourth at their World Cup earlier this year.