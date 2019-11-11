Springbok captain Siya Kolisi won the People’s Choice Sports Star award at the SA Sports Awards held in Durban on Sunday. Photo: Jerome Delay/AP Photo

DURBAN  Springbok captain Siya Kolisi won the People’s Choice Sports Star award at the SA Sports Awards held in Durban on Sunday.

Kolisi led the Springboks to a 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on November 2.

The Springboks, however, did not win Team of the Year which went to the SA netball team which finished fourth at their World Cup earlier this year. 

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was honoured with the SA Sports Coach of the Year award. 

South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft after South Africa defeated England to win the Rugby World Cup final at International Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP Photo

Meanwhile, seven-year-old golfing prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala was the youngest individual to be honoured with the Ministers Excellence Award.  

African News Agency (ANA)