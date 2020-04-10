Kolisis donate masks to breastfeeding mothers going the extra mile

CAPE TOWN - Springbok and Stormers captain Siya Kolisi and wife, Rachael, have donated 1000 masks to the Groote Schuur hospital's neonatal unit for mothers who have to travel to breastfeed their babies.

The Kolisis earlier this year pledged to supply hand sanitizer, masks, goggles, and other vital equipment to the Khayelitsha hospital in Cape Town and Livingstone hospital in Port Elizabeth to support the efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The Kolisi Foundation will supply more than 4 000 liters of hand sanitizer, 400 reusable pairs of goggles, and face shields. The Foundation said in a statement it will continue to escalate its response to the coronavirus pandemic over the coming months as the needs develop at the hospitals.

Kolisi tweeted on Good Friday that Groote Schuur's neonatal unit was close to his heart because of the "important role that women played in my upbringing".