Cape Town - The Springboks will bank on their set piece to gain the upper hand over the All Blacks on Saturday, but discipline will play a key part in the match according to versatile loose forward Kwagga Smith. South Africa will face New Zealand at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium (kickoff 9:05 AM) in what could be the Rugby Championship decider judging from how the first two tests of the tournament went.

Both sides come off convincing victories after the Boks beat Australia (43-12) and the All Blacks trumped Argentina (41-12), and hit the ground running in their first tests of the season ahead of the World Cup. Now the old foes meet on unfamiliar territory for the Boks, but the reigning World Champions are keen to build on their performance against the Wallabies. Smith, who will start against the All Blacks, says not playing the Kiwi sides in Super Rugby could be an advantage because there is that unfamiliarity of not facing each other in the club competition.

"It's going to be a tough game and nice rugby to watch," Smith said on Wednesday about the clash. "Super Rugby brought a huge level of competition between the players. "You get to know the players (opponents) better when you play against them in competitions. I miss playing against them in Super Rugby. "It's now a bit unfamiliar, but that could be to our advantage. We will focus on our game, though. We try to analise and learn about the players so that we are ready come Saturday.

"Every South Africa versus New Zealand game is a tough one. They are playing at home. I don't think they will ever lose their aura, they're a good team. They will give their all because they are in front of their home fans." Smith forms a new-look loose trio with Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese, and they have big boots to fill after Duane Vermeulen, Marco van Staden, and Pieter-Steph du Toit dominated the Wallabies in the first test. Vermeulen and Du Toit will play off the bench in a six-two split for the test.