Lack of recognised goal-kicker, errors cost Springboks against world No 1 Ireland

Durban — The bad news for Springbok fans is that their team lost 19-16 to Ireland in Dublin but the silver lining is that the coaching staff has learned invaluable lessons about their players ahead of next year’s World Cup. And that, after all, is the major point of this end-of-year tour, and Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber will know that they cannot defend their title in France next year without a recognised flyhalf and goal kicker.

Unfortunately, Damian Willemse failed the big test, and his unfortunate game management and kicking at goal have highlighted the need for Handre Pollard to return from injury sooner rather than later. The Boks had so much territory and possession but they did not have the means to convert into points and that meant Ireland won the 31st game of their last 33 matches at the Aviva Stadium. A minute into the game Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli penalised the Boks for a breakdown infringement and Johnny Sexton put the points on the board.

The Boks made their attacking intentions clear four minutes into the game when they kicked a penalty that was in easy range of the posts to the corner but 20 phases later the Irish defence had held firm, although they conceded a penalty and this time Damian Willemse levelled the score. On 16 minutes, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit combined in a tip tackle on Irish wing Mack Hansen, with Kolbe deemed to have been mainly responsible, but at least it was a yellow he was given and not a red. There was a sweet moment for the Boks on 20 minutes when Sexton, who loves to influence the referee, was penalised for a high tackle but Willemse fluffed an easy shot at goal.

Interestingly, the Irish were penalised seconds later and despite the penalty being in front of the posts, the Boks kicked to the corner but metres from the line they were penalised for going off their feet. The Boks had 70 percent of the possession and territory in the first half but did not score more than three points, and on the half-hour mark a charge down of a Willemse clearance nearly resulted in an Irish try. It was a lucky let-off for the Boks but a reminder of their vulnerability at flyhalf, and minutes later Frans Malherbe was penalised in front of his posts for an armless tackle and Sexton nudged over the points.

The Boks kept piling on the pressure and on half time they were given a penalty directly in front of the crossbar and this time it was Kolbe that stepped up to take the kick, and it went over as the hooter went for a 6-6 stalemate. From early in the second half, the Bok scrum was increasingly penalised despite being on the advance, and it was Ireland who scored next after the Boks were penalised for offside at a rare Irish foray into the South African 22. Sexton kicked to the corner to the surprise of all, and despite a mass of bodies going into touch at the corner flag, flank Josh van der Flier was awarded the first try of the match.

Sexton missed the touchline conversion for an 11-6 lead and two minutes later a terrible breakdown error by the Boks, which saw the ball squirt out unattended, resulted in a try for Hansen, the former Australian age group player. The Boks were in trouble at 16-6 and escalated their efforts and Franco Mostert drove over but the easy conversion was missed by Kolbe. Sexton pushed Ireland ahead 19-11 before Eben Etzebeth set up a try for Kurt-Lee Arendse for the consolation try that could not be converted by Kolbe.

Scorers Ireland 19 — Tries: Josh van der Flier, Mack Hansen. Penalties: Johnny Sexton (3). South Africa 16 — Tries: Franco Mostert, Kurt-Lee Arendse. Penalties: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe.