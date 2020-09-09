Last chance for South Africans to snap up British Lions tour tickets this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - There’s just one week to go for South African rugby fans to virtual queue for tickets for the British & Irish Lions tour in 2021. The ballot closes at midnight next Wednesday (16 September), and so far there have been 230 000 visitors to the official website, lionstour2021.co.za, which includes 70 000 registrations and 210 000 ticket requests. Interest in the three Tests – at FNB Stadium, Cape Town Stadium and Emirates Airline Park – is extremely high after the first week of the ticket ballot, while the encounters with the three franchise teams and the two invitational sides are also attracting strong interest. Those who have not yet registered can still do so at www.lionstour2021.co.za. Tickets for the five non-Tests start from as little as R100 to see the Lions in action – against the SA Invitational team in Port Elizabeth and against SA ‘A’ at Mbombela Stadium – while the matches against the Vodacom Bulls, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers start at R250.

“Test tickets are more expensive, but for as little as R100 to R250 supporters in Nelspruit, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town can see the best of England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland in action against their local heroes,” said Jurie Roux, the CEO of SA Rugby.

“We have ensured that there are more tickets available for our home fans than visitors from overseas as we want the Sea of Green to swamp the Red Tide.

“With over 70 000 South Africans registering for the tour, and in excess of 210 000 tickets already balloted for, chances are good that the ‘sold out’ signs will go up when the ballot closes next Wednesday.

“But this is a ballot and even though the interest may be higher than the demand for tickets at some matches, it doesn’t mean those encounters are sold out – anyone can still register, ballot and get tickets,” added Roux.

The ticket ballot opened last Wednesday with supporters permitted to register for eight tickets for each of the eight matches.

Applications will close at 23h59 (SA time) on Wednesday 16 September 2020. Successful applicants will be notified at the end of the month.

@IOLsport