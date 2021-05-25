Laureus Sport For Good announced as charity partner for 2021 Lions Series

CAPE TOWN — Laureus Sport For Good on Tuesday announced that they had become the charity partner of the 2021 Castle Lager Lions Series.

In a statement, Laureus Sport for Good said they will raise funds to support rugby-based community sports programmes in Britain & Ireland, South Africa and Japan which tackle social issues facing young people.

“We are thrilled to confirm our partnership with Laureus Sport for Good – one of the most effective and recognised charitable organisations in the world,” said Ben Calveley, Managing Director for The British & Irish Lions.

“Like Nelson Mandela, we believe that sport has the power to change the world, and we look forward to working with them to highlight the important work they do and help make a difference.”

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux added: “We have a long-standing and wonderful relationship with Laureus, and we're very proud of what they have achieved over the years as their roots are firmly here in South Africa.

"Locally, our focus will be on two key initiatives — the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players Fund, the Official Charity of the Springboks who support players that have sustained disabling and life changing head, neck or spinal cord injuries while participating in rugby, as well as our Women’s Rugby Legacy programme, which aims to create a sustainable structure and action plan with how we plan to uplift women’s rugby.

"We are living in extraordinary times, but we are excited to take hands with Laureus and work with them to make a difference in the lives of so many of our countrymen and women — and especially younger people - who face different challenges every day."

The one-year partnership, which will dovetail the existing official charities of the Lions and SA Rugby, sees both organisations support the charity’s important work by allowing Laureus to utilise its digital platforms for promotional purposes, as well as access to the Lions and Springbok squads, Lions legends and 2021 Tour memorabilia for fundraising.

“A Lions Tour is up there at the pinnacle of rugby, both for players from Britain and Ireland, and those players from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Each Series consists of some of the toughest and most rewarding rugby matches you can take part in,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, Chairman of the Laureus World Sports Academy and former All Blacks captain.

“At Laureus Sport for Good, we are proud to become the first ever Global Charity Partner of a Lions Series, and we look forward to working with The British & Irish Lions, SA Rugby and partners to support young people facing tough challenges and tackling discrimination in their own lives.

“21 years ago today, Laureus’ First Patron President Nelson Mandela stood on stage at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards and said ‘Sport has the power to change the world… It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination’. More than two decades on, Mandela’s words ring true and this partnership will bring them to life.”

IOL Sport