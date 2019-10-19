The Boks beat the hosts 41-7 two weeks before the World Cup kicked off, and it was a result that was needed as much for preparation purposes as it was to put Brighton to bed.
Kolisi yesterday explained that they hadn’t done anything differently in terms of preparation, while he also added that the last-four fixture will be nothing like the warm-up they played against the Brave Blossoms.
“No, we didn’t (do anything differently). We’ve just worked hard and prepared well, as always. It’s a different game to the one we played before the World Cup. Both teams have improved quite a lot, but nothing much has changed from what we did (before in preparation for a match).”
The Boks were the first team to arrive in Japan ahead of the World Cup in an attempt to acclimatise to the hot and humid conditions.