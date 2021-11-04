Liam Williams on the bench as Wales bring back Dan Biggar for Springboks showdown

Cape Town – Star fullback Liam Williams will make his comeback to rugby on the bench for Wales in Saturday’s Test against the Springboks in Cardiff. Williams has been out of action for the last few months after undergoing an appendectomy following the third Test for the British and Irish Lions against the Boks at Cape Town Stadium on August 7.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has opted to stick with Johnny McNicholl – the former Crusaders wing – who started at No 15 in last week's 54-16 loss to the All Blacks. Pivac made six changes in total to the starting XV from the New Zealand game, with Lions flyhalf Dan Biggar back from club duty at English side Northampton.

With veteran captain Alun Wyn Jones and flank Ross Moriarty ruled out with shoulder injuries, Pivac has brought in Ellis Jenkins at blindside flank, while Will Rowlands will slot in at lock alongside Lions second-rower Adam Beard. Another Lion, prop Wyn Jones, has moved to the bench – perhaps in order to counter the Bok front-row replacements in the second half – while South African-born hooker Bradley Roberts is in line for a Test debut.

Experienced centre Jonathan Davies will take over the captaincy. “South Africa coming to town, as world champions, offers a different challenge to New Zealand. They’ve got a massive forward pack, they’re big across the park really, and they bring a huge aerial threat so it’s going to be a different challenge,” Pivac said in a statement on Thursday.

“It’s a big Test match, and we need to get what we think is the best side out there. We’re looking forward to having this side out there on the weekend, and it’ll be really interesting to see how we go. “There’s a lot of experience gone from the pack now, and with what’s coming in terms of the South African pack, with their experience, it’s going to be a massive challenge for our boys, and it’ll be interesting to see who steps up.

“Field position in this game is going to be massive, with the scrum that’s coming and lineout drive, so we have to make sure we’re smart in how we play the game.” Wales team for Springboks Test 15 Johnny McNicholl 14 Louis Rees-Zammit 13 Jonathan Davies (captain) 12 Nick Tompkins 11 Josh Adams 10 Dan Biggar 9 Tomos Williams 8 Aaron Wainwright 7 Taine Basham 6 Ellis Jenkins 5 Adam Beard 4 Will Rowlands 3 Tomas Francis 2 Ryan Elias 1 Rhys Carré.

Bench: 16 Bradley Roberts 17 Wyn Jones 18 WillGriff John 19 Ben Carter 20 Seb Davies 21 Gareth Davies 22 Gareth Anscombe 23 Liam Williams. @ashfakmohamed