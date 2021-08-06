Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones wants simplicity and discipline in series decider against Boks

DURBAN – British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones has done it all in an international career that began fifteen years ago, and he is very clear in what he expects from his troops in tomorrow’s almighty series decider with the Springboks. The 35-year-old is the most capped international rugby player of all time (159) and he says he wants “simplicity, discipline, accuracy and the energy we've shown throughout the tour”.

Jones is playing his last match for the Lions — he surely will not be around in four years time when they go to Australia — and he says that from his experience it will not be an issue that his team has not played together as a unit after coach Warren Gatland made six changes to the side that lost the second Test. "This is probably the biggest challenge you find on a Lions tour but we've had that week on week since the start of the tour," he said. "Our game plan has been consistently similar throughout, as has the consciousness of the players on the job at hand. And let's not forget the level of player that we have here."

One of the six changes is at fullback where the quirky Welshman Liam Williams replaces Stuart Hogg, who had a nightmare under the high ball last week. Williams has a reputation for being easy-going and perhaps this temperament explains his coolness in fielding aerial bombs.

When asked who was the best player in the world at catching up-and-unders," he answered with a smile and a wink: "You're looking at him" before adding "If I don't believe in myself, nobody else is going to believe in me." Four years ago, Williams sparked a wonder try for the Lions against the All Blacks in Auckland. He abandoned all thoughts of safety to launch a reckless attack that culminated in a memorable try for flank Sean O'Brien. "It was all a bit of a blur; I watch it back sometimes and think: 'Jesus, what was I thinking?'" he recalls. He may or may not get opportunities to attack tomorrow but he is certain to have kicks raining down on him from Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach. He is expecting no less.

"When you play 15 that's basically your job. I've played left wing, right wing and 15. Your job is to catch balls and to chase kicks. Every little thing else you do, you add to the team. "When the ball is in the air I'm not one to step back. Whether I get hurt in the process, that's just the way it is. Of course we work on our technique, trying to get high and stay square, but you've got to have a bit of balls as well."

Teams for the third Test Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morné Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse

British and Irish Lions: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Josh Adams, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Ali Price, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Courtney Lawes, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (Captain), 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Wyn Jones Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Finn Russell, 23 Elliot Daly @MikeGreenaway67