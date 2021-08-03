Lions never criticised officials, insists 'disappointed' Warren Gatland

CAPE TOWN – British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland said on Tuesday he was "disappointed" with a World Rugby statement which linked the Lions to disciplinary action against South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. In announcing that an independent panel would look into possible breaches of World Rugby's code of conduct by Erasmus, the controlling body stated that it condemned public criticism of match officials.

Erasmus released a 62-minute video last week, highlighting what he believed were mistakes made by the match officials during the first Test, which the Lions won 22-17. ALSO READ: Duane Vermeulen not yet ready to play, says Jacques Nienaber World Rugby said in a statement on Monday that it was "concerned that individuals from both teams have commented on the selection and/or performance of match officials".

Gatland said during a press conference after announcing his team for the third Test against the Springboks on Saturday, "We've got kind of inadvertently dragged into it. We've tried to maintain as much integrity as we can. "I'm really disappointed with the statement saying both sides have been making comments and have been critical of the officials. ALSO READ: No Duane Vermeulen as Springboks make three changes for British Lions series decider

"I'd like someone to show me where we have done that. We've looked through everything and we can't see any instances. In fact, we've praised the officials." Kyle Sinckler's citing has been dismissed and he is free to play in the Third #CastleLionsSeries Test.



Read more below 👇#LionsRugby #BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) August 3, 2021 Gatland said all the Lions had done was question why no contingency plan was in place to provide for back-up officials. South African Marius Jonker replaced Brendon Pickerill as the series TV match official when the New Zealander could not travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Warren Gatland makes sweeping changes to British Lions team for decider against Springboks "We found out on the Wednesday night before the first Test," said Gatland. "We only found out subsequently that World Rugby had known for at least a week or so that there was a possibility that he wasn't going to be travelling to South Africa." Gatland said the Lions had asked World Rugby why they hadn't been notified earlier and why there was no contingency plan.

"You don't want to be in a position where any of the match officials can be potentially criticised or questioned and we've already had that." Teams for the third Test Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morné Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse British and Irish Lions: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Josh Adams, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Ali Price, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Courtney Lawes, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (Captain), 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Wyn Jones Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Finn Russell, 23 Elliot Daly