LISTEN: WomenBoks want to bounce back from Scotland beating in first Test









The WomenBoks following the loss to Scotland at City Park on Monday. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) CAPE TOWN – Babalwa Latsha said the Springbok Women were determined to close off their international season on a strong note on Saturday when they meet Scotland for the second time this week at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town. The Test will mark the Springbok Women’s sixth of the season, and with three wins – against Uganda, Madagascar and Kenya – and two defeats – against Spain and Scotland – Latsha, the team’s captain, said they are looking forward to running out in the series decider against Scotland. “There is a buzz in the team and we are excited to face Scotland again,” said Latsha. “It has been a learning and growing process for the team since we got together earlier this year, and I think we are on the right track. This is our last game of the year and we would really like to finish strongly, so this match is important to us. Listen below: WomenBoks skipper Babalwa Latsha ahead of Test two v Scotland

With most of the players in camp in Stellenbosch having made their Test debuts and the team well aware of what to expect from the visitors, who defeated them 47-5 on Monday, Latsha said they were ready to line up against Scotland again.

“We played against Scotland earlier in the week, so there won’t be an element of surprise on Saturday,” said the skipper.

“But over and above that we will be better prepared for the match after another week of being together. In terms of the bigger picture, however, we would like to deliver a quality performance that we can build from next season.”

After leaking eight tries in their last outing, Latsha said defence has been one of their main focus areas at training this week: “Our key improvement point has been our defence. We spent a lot of time on that area this week.

“We zoomed in on our errors and worked hard on trying to rectify them, and hopefully we have polished that area of our game sufficiently.

“Up-front we were quite strong in our last match, and we would also like to build on that, so we have worked hard across the board with an eye on delivering a good performance this weekend,” said Latsha.

WomenBoks captain Babalwa Latsha tackles Punashe Muzambe of Scotland in their match at City Park. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer will announce his match-day squad for the clash on Friday. Saturday’s encounter kicks off at 15h00 and the action will be streamed live on www.springboks.rugby.

Sport Reporter