CAPE TOWN – Babalwa Latsha said the Springbok Women were determined to close off their international season on a strong note on Saturday when they meet Scotland for the second time this week at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town.
The Test will mark the Springbok Women’s sixth of the season, and with three wins – against Uganda, Madagascar and Kenya – and two defeats – against Spain and Scotland – Latsha, the team’s captain, said they are looking forward to running out in the series decider against Scotland.
“There is a buzz in the team and we are excited to face Scotland again,” said Latsha.
“It has been a learning and growing process for the team since we got together earlier this year, and I think we are on the right track. This is our last game of the year and we would really like to finish strongly, so this match is important to us.
Listen below: WomenBoks skipper Babalwa Latsha ahead of Test two v Scotland