TOKYO – With South Africa feeling they are close to perfecting their attritional game-plan and Wales having long ago decided that defence can be the best form of attack, Sunday's second World Cup semi-final will probably not bring many surprises.
While Springbok physicality and pragmatism brought an end to Japan's effervescent run through the tournament last weekend, Wales made a meal of struggling past a France side reduced to 14 men for half an hour.
The South Africans will not find it as easy to beat up a Wales side that prides itself on its suffocating defence on Sunday, and Warren Gatland's side will probably believe they cannot perform so poorly for two weeks in a row.
Both sides have lost fine running backs to injury in the shape of South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe and Welsh fullback Liam Williams – only encouraging the suspicion that this might be a forward-dominated game for the rugby purist.
A titanic battle at the set piece between two big and experienced packs, plenty of kicking from hand all over the park and big men from both teams trying smash their way over the gainline can be expected. The band of fleet-footed outside backs might struggle to find room to shine, especially on a Yokohama International Stadium pitch likely to be at the very least damp from the typhoon season rains.