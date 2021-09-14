Lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg withdraws from Springbok squad

CAPE TOWN - Springbok lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg will miss the remainder of the Rugby Championship after withdrawing from the squad due to personal reasons. Janse van Rensburg, who made his Test debut against Argentina in Nelson Mandela Bay following the Boks’ Series victory over the British & Irish Lions, was one of five was one of five specialist locks in the Springbok touring squad to Austalia, with the others being Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert and Marvin Orie.

At the weekend, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber opted for three loose forwards among the replacements as they went with a six-two split between forwards and backs. Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith and Marco van Staden provided loose-forward reinforcement on the bench. In the current group, utility forwards Rynhardt Elstadt and Jean-Luc du Preez can cover lock and loose forward. This gives the Springboks sufficient options in the second row as they prepare to take on Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, and New Zealand thereafter in back-to-back Tests in Queensland, Jacques Nienaber said. “It is always sad to lose a player, and especially such a good team man, but Nicolaas has personal matters to attend to, and as a Springbok family we support him,” said Nienaber.