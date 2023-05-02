LOOK: Forever in awe of Siya and his ability to face challenges head-on, says Rachel Kolisi after Springbok captain’s operation

Cape Town – It was the most dramatic of weeks in the Kolisi household last week, and they have come out on the other side intact and grateful for all the public support they have received. It all started when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi picked up a knee injury during the Sharks’ 22-22 United Rugby Championship draw against Munster in Durban on April 22.

He was down within five minutes after being tackled, which saw his foot get stuck in the turf and caused jarring to his right knee. Days of speculation followed about the seriousness of the injury, and initially, it looked like Kolisi could even miss the defence of the Boks’ Rugby World Cup crown in France later this year.

Kolisi posted a photo on his Instagram page later in the day with Rachel and children Nicholas and Keziah with the caption: “Op went well, the hard work starts now. Thanks for all the prayers, messages and support.” But earlier on Friday, Rachel had to stand in for Siya to receive the National Order of Ikhamanga – which recognises South African citizens who have excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, and sport – from President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Bryntirion Estate, Pretoria. Thereafter, she travelled back to Cape Town to be with Siya and the kids, and now they’re hoping that the flank will be able to get back onto the field soon.

“What. A. Week. By God’s beautiful grace, we made it! I can’t thank you all enough for every bit of love and support, but above everything, the prayers,” Rachel posted on Instagram on the Workers’ Day public holiday on Monday. “Forever in awe of @siyakolisi and his ability to face challenges head-on, and with such a positive attitude. Still believing for a miracle. “Hope you all had an opportunity to rest this weekend and soak up those you love most.”

Fans again wished Siya and his family well, including former Bok wing JP Pietersen – who is also a coach at the Sharks – Layla Kolbe, the wife of Cheslin, and Sharks shareholder Marco Masotti.