SA Rugby and Nike finally unveiled the much anticipated and newly designed Springbok jersey, which the national team will wear during the upcoming Rugby Championship on Tuesday. Revealed ahead of the team announcement for the Springboks’ clash against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, via statement, the kit is said to provide, “the latest in innovation and design, while heeding the team’s wishes to respect the traditions of the green and gold.”

While the home jersey is arguably everything a Bok supporter would have hoped for, especially after recent leaked images online received a largely negative reaction, the alternative kit will surely divide pundits and supporters. It, too, was revealed on Tuesday with Nike hoping it will pay homage to South African culture and the endemic natural beauty of the country.

“The launch of a new jersey is always exciting, but the anticipation and expectancy around (Tuesday) has been building for months,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, in the statement. “We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided and the feedback from the team has been great since they were kitted with the training gear recently. The new jersey honours the traditions of the Springboks in its design and construction while adding subtle nuances to set it apart.

"We couldn’t be happier.” It was confirmed that South Africa’s other national rugby teams will also appear in the same design-inspired jumpers; and that the Rugby World Cup jersey will also follow a similar design and will be unveiled next month. The new jersey sponsorship with Nike will stretch over the next six years. The new jersey will be available from Friday in Nike stores and at major retailers with prices ranging from R999 to R2599.