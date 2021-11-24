LOOK: Roger Federer finds a ’Springbok’ roaming the streets of Zurich

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s End of Year tour might be over but his tour of Europe seems to be in full swing. Kolisi was spotted in the street of Zurich, Switzerland, and while in that country met up with another legend of sport, tennis megastar Roger Federer. Graciously, the FedExpress stepped in as tour guide for the Springbok skipper, showing Kolisi the sights and sounds of the city, posting the visit onto his Twitter account.

Federer tweeted early this morning. "I found a Springbok roaming the streets of Zurich @SiyaKolisi. What a pleasure to see you Siya," adding a handful of selfies of himself, Kolisi and his parents, Robert and Lynette.

What a pleasure to see you Siya 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏼 pic.twitter.com/UWwnoxEGeS — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 23, 2021 Federer, of course, has strong ties to South Africa through his mother Lynette, who was born in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Kolisi's daughter, Kiki, also celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, and "daddy's friend" Federer also sent her a nice video for her birthday on Instagram. Kolisi, meanwhile, is making his way back to South Africa, and is enjoying some R&R before returning to the Sharks, where he will no doubt again be in action next year when the United Rugby Championship resumes in early 2022.

From the looks of it, the Springbok flank Kolisi will not participate in the two upcoming matches for the Durbanites in the coming weeks, when they face the Scarlets on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) and Zebre a week later.