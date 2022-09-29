LOOK: Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and wife Rachel visit Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC

Cape Town – We all know that Siya Kolisi is a huge Liverpool fan, but visiting the club never gets old for the Springbok captain. After a gruelling international season, where the Boks faced Wales in a three-Test series and then featured in six matches during the Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, Kolisi is finally able to enjoy a breather away from the game.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Boks’ next assignment is the end-of-year tour to Europe, where they will take on Ireland (November 5), France (November 12), Italy (November 19) and England (November 26). But now is the time to relax a bit, and Kolisi and wife Rachel jumped on a plane to the UK. He posted a pic of himself and Rachel on his Instagram account earlier this week at OR Tambo International Airport with the caption: “(Flying) to London with @adidasza”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) And on Thursday morning, the 31-year-old revealed where he was actually headed. Kolisi took to his Instagram stories and posted a video of Liverpool practising at the AXA Training Ground in Kirkby, where he focused on defender Virgil van Dijk and tagged the Dutch star. Then Kolisi shot his street cred through the roof by posting a photo of himself and Rachel with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rachel also uploaded the pic to her Instagram account, with the caption: “Impossible to put yesterday into words! @liverpoolfc thank you for having us! Thank you for making it possible @adidasza Fam!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi)

Story continues below Advertisement

Klopp has spent time with the South African skipper before and even sang ‘Happy Birthday’ in a video last year. The Bok No 6 said previously he first met Klopp in 2019 at a restaurant, a few weeks after the World Cup triumph, where he was having dinner with former Proteas cricket captain Faf du Plessis. “He came and greeted every single person at the table, and spoke to me for over 40 minutes. When I saw him I fell off my chair! Everyone around me didn’t understand, but I’ve got huge respect for him. He said he knew who I was and that he watched the final,” Kolisi told Sky Sports News at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) Liverpool – who are eighth on the English Premier League table on nine points, with two wins, three draws and a loss – are making their return to action following the international break on Saturday, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield (4pm SA time kickoff).