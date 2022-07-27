LOOK: Springboks hard at work in Mpumalanga ahead of All Blacks showdown

Cape Town — The Springboks are hard at work in getting ready for the Rugby Championship, but that didn't stop them from interacting with fans on Wednesday. The world champions are currently preparing in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, where they are staying ahead of next Saturday’s showdown with the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium.

They were welcomed by a sizable crowd at the Numbi Primary School in the Hazyview area, and went through their paces under the watch of head coach Jacques Nienaber in hot conditions, with the temperature forecasted to be 28 degrees Celcius on Wednesday. 🙌 Great to see so many fans at the Boks' open training session in Hazyview! #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/DNDW4xX7VE — Springboks (@Springboks) July 27, 2022

The Boks, fresh from a week-long break following a 2-1 Test series victory over Wales, have been in Hazyview since Sunday, and will wrap up their training camp before heading to Mbombela on Friday. Coach Nienaber is scheduled to hold a press conference later on Wednesday, where he will no doubt be quizzed about the Boks' chances of toppling the under-fire New Zealanders. Coach Ian Foster survived the axe last week, but two assistants — John Plumtree and Brad Moaar — were relieved of their duties in the aftermath of the recent 2-1 series defeat to Ireland in New Zealand.

pic.twitter.com/lNkyTQQXzg — Springboks (@Springboks) July 27, 2022 The All Blacks also have a few injury concerns, and have already lost experienced prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

