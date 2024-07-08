LOOK: The iconic, undercover, Springbok moment for the ages at the House of Pain

In a moment not completely unlike Clark Kent tearing away his business shirt to reveal the iconic red Superman logo, a young Springbok fan shot to fame thousands of kilometres away from South Africa over the weekend.
At the House of Pain, or the Forsyth Barr Stadium, in Dunedin, a young boy in the crowd showed his support for the Springboks on Saturday.
As the All Blacks were taking on England in their Test match, a cameraman panned across the crowd before the young boy was seen standing as he slowly peeled away a black jacket to reveal his green and gold Springboks jersey underneath.
The image which was captured by rugbymadza on Instagram, soon went viral. The All Blacks edged England 16-15 to the relief of their home fans.
View this post on Instagram
More memorable Springbok moments
Later in the day the Springboks took on Ireland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, where there were more than a few more Springbok jerseys in the stadium.
The Springboks notched up their first win over Ireland since 2016, but it was not before another proudly South African moment was witnessed by millions. Singer and actress KB Motsilanyane delivered a stirring performance of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika that will be remembered for many years to come.
Not only was her delivery of the anthem pitch-perfect, it also featured a unique twist for the crowd gathered at Loftus Versfeld.
In the last section of the anthem, Motsilanyane turned over the microphone to the crowd. This could have been a disaster, but instead it was a masterclass move as the fans could be heard clearly and singing proudly as the inspiring moment reached a crescendo to finish.
Haka 😤#MāoriAllBlacks pic.twitter.com/FGbWTPN6Mi— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 6, 2024