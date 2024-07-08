LOOK: The iconic, undercover, Springbok moment for the ages at the House of Pain

In a moment not completely unlike Clark Kent tearing away his business shirt to reveal the iconic red Superman logo, a young Springbok fan shot to fame thousands of kilometres away from South Africa over the weekend. At the House of Pain, or the Forsyth Barr Stadium, in Dunedin, a young boy in the crowd showed his support for the Springboks on Saturday.

As the All Blacks were taking on England in their Test match, a cameraman panned across the crowd before the young boy was seen standing as he slowly peeled away a black jacket to reveal his green and gold Springboks jersey underneath. The image which was captured by rugbymadza on Instagram, soon went viral. The All Blacks edged England 16-15 to the relief of their home fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rugby Mad (@rugbymadza) More memorable Springbok moments Later in the day the Springboks took on Ireland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, where there were more than a few more Springbok jerseys in the stadium.