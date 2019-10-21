TOKYO – Four down, two to go. Having declared their mission of having to win six matches in a row after losing their opener against New Zealand, Rassie Erasmus wants his South Africa players to increase their concentration levels again for the semi-final against Wales in Yokohama on Sunday.
To reach the final, the Springboks must end a four-test losing streak against Wales, having last beaten Warren Gatland’s side at Twickenham in the RWC 2015 quarter-finals.
Erasmus knows his team will have to make the most of their scoring chances against Wales, having wasted a number of opportunities in the 26-3 quarter-final win against Japan.
“We must find those pressure points – when we get the opportunity, we must utilise them,” Erasmus said. “And don’t give some soft moments away: then we have a chance. And be consistent – that’s the biggest work-on for us.
“I think we do have the pack and backline players to go all the way, but in a game which is 80 minutes - if you have four minutes where you drop your standards, you will get caught out.