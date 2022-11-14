Lukhanyo Am among World Rugby Men's Player of the Year nominees

Paris — Last year's winner Antoine Dupont as well as South Africa's Lukhanyo Am are among four nominees for the World Rugby men's player of the year award, the global body announced on Monday. France scrum-half Dupont and centre Am are joined by Ireland pair Jonny Sexton, a winner in 2018, and Josh van der Flier.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dupont captained Les Bleus to their first Six Nations title in more than a decade in March while skipper Sexton and flanker van der Flier guided their country to the top of the world rankings during 12 months where they claimed their first series win over New Zealand. Lukhanyo Am

Antoine Dupont

Johnny Sexton

Josh van der Flier



The nominees for the 2022 World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year in partnership with @Mastercard 🏆#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/JyXDHXl2Z6 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 14, 2022

Am is included despite playing just five of the Springboks' 10 Tests so far this year due to injury. In the breakthrough category Italy's Ange Capuozzo, England's Harry Arundell and Ireland duo Mark Hansen and Dan Sheehan are the nominees. In the women's categories, Ruahei Demant and Portia Woodman are nominated for the main prize after helping New Zealand to the Rugby World Cup title on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sophie de Goede

Ruahei Demant

Alex Matthews

Laure Sansus

Portia Woodman



The contenders for the 2022 World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Year in partnership with @Mastercard 🏆#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/S62kLgaUoH — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 14, 2022 Canada's Sophie de Goede, England's Alex Matthews, a losing finalist last weekend, and France's Laure Sansus are also included.

Story continues below Advertisement

The winners will be named on Sunday during a ceremony in Monaco. Nominations Men's player of the year:

Lukhanyo Am (RSA) Antoine Dupont (FRA) Johnny Sexton (IRL)

Josh van der Flier (IRL) Coach of the year: Andy Farrell (Ireland men's)

Fabien Galthie (France men's) Simon Middleton (England women's) Wayne Smith (New Zealand women's)

Women's breakthrough player of the year: Maud Muir (ENG) Vitalina Naikore (FIJ)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (NZL) Ruby Tui (NZL) Men's breakthrough player of the year:

Henry Arundell (ENG) Ange Capuozzo (ITA) Mark Hansen (IRL)

Dan Sheehan (IRL) Women's try of the year: Sylvia Brunt (New Zealand v Wales on 16 October)

Emily Chancellor (Australia, v England on 30 October) Abby Dow (England v Canada on 5 November) Linda Djougang (Ireland, v Wales on 26 March)

Nomawethu Mabenge (South Africa, v Spain on 12 August) Men's try of the year Rodrigo Fernandez (Chile, v USA on 9 July)

Lalakai Foketi (Australia v France on 5 November) Chris Harris (Scotland, v Italy on 12 March) Edoardo Padovani (Italy, v Wales on 19 March)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales, v South Africa on 2 July) Women's sevens player of the year: Charlotte Caslick (AUS)

Maddison Levi (AUS) Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (IRL) Faith Nathan (AUS)

Men's sevens player of the year: Terry Kennedy (IRL) Nick Malouf (AUS)