KING WILLIAM'S TOWN – After missing out on the Springboks' Rugby World Cup victory tour recently, the residents of King William's Town in the Eastern Cape turned out in their thousands on Saturday to give a hero's welcome to one of their own, Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am.
The streets of King William's Town were filled with jubilant fans as the rugby star's motorcade moved to his home township of Zwelitsha. The parade began from Breidbach with Am seated at the back of convertible BMW sedan, and moved through the town to Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg, before it headed to Zwelitsha.
Although there was no William Webb Ellis Trophy to show off or other Springbok team mates present, rugby supporters kept on referring to the combination of Am and wing Makazole Mapimpi, which resulted to the first Springboks try during the Rugby World Cup final.
Celebrations took place at the OR Tambo Community Hall in Zwelitsha with Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane also joining residents.
Addressing the crowd, Am said he was inspired to see so many people coming to welcome him. "It is very special to be at home with all the support of the community, from the elders to the children. This is really inspirational and I'm enjoying it," he said.