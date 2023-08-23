Makazole Mapimpi embraces competition and energy the youngsters are bringing to Springboks

Stalwart Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi admits he was disappointed at the pre-Word Cup squad conjecture that he was to be axed for younger blood. As it turned out, the 33-year-old veteran of 38 Tests was retained, as was Cheslin Kolbe, plus Young Turks Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie.

Mapimpi, the scorer of 23 tries in those 38 Tests, spoke to media on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s match against the All Blacks in London. “I don’t want to lie, it’s hard to deal with the negative reports from the media,” he said. “But these things happen in sport. We have fans and they want to read about us and reporters are entitled to write whatever they want in the newspapers and on social media.

“I think what’s important for me is to shut out the outside noise and make sure I listen to the coaches’ instructions, because they are the ones who see what I do on the field,” Mapimpi continued. “There’s nothing wrong with criticism and for people to see it the way they want to. But we shouldn’t listen a lot to what people outside the team are saying because they do not know all the details of what is happening within the team. That is important.”

So Mapimpi survived the reports of his imminent departure from the Springbok set-up and starts his first match since the victory over the Pumas in Argentina a few weeks back. “This game against the All Blacks is very important even though it’s seen by fans as a warm-up match,” he said. “Our preparations are coming along nicely, as you saw in our game against Wales last week. We are challenging ourselves to be even better on Friday. “From my side, it’s important to get another chance to play before the World Cup. So, I am grateful to the coaches for giving me this chance.”

Mapimpi conceded that the heat is on for starting positions on the left and right wings because of the rise of Moodie and Arendse. “More than anything, rugby is a sport and teams evolve. I am proud of the youngsters coming through. There will always be new guys coming through, bringing energy, It is important for the future of the team. It is not about individuals, it is not about me, it is about what is best for the Springboks.”