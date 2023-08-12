The past week’s Springbok Rugby World Cup squad announcement in Johannesburg was a bitter-sweet and emotional one for star wing Makazole Mapimpi. Sweet because he was included in the 33-man squad, and will head to his second World Cup to help the Boks defend their trophy after winning it in 2019.

Bitter-sweet because he looks set to be playing in the tournament without his ‘brother’, Lukhanyo Am, who has picked up an injury. Am hurt his knee against Argentina in Buenos Aires last Saturday, and was put on the standby list in the hope that he will recover in time to join the squad if other injuries pop up. It’s a significant blow for the Springboks, but also for Mapimpi, who is almost always next to Am when it comes to the national team, where they are roommates on tour.

Who can forget that magical moment in 2019, when the duo combined down Mapimpi’s left touchline after the No 11 put in a chip over England’s defence, and Am regathered the ball and sent it back to Mapimpi with a no-look pass for arguably the most iconic – and the first ever – Springbok World Cup final try? Now Mapimpi looks set to play in the 2023 edition without Am by his side. “It is tough … the situation is very emotional,” the prolific try-scorer said about losing Am this week.

“He is a guy I wake up next to every single day. It was more tough last week with his injury. I share everything with him, we talk about everything. We are brothers. “When he was injured, it was very emotional. He has been doing well the last couple of seasons. He was nominated as World Rugby Player of the Year. “All of a sudden, at the last minute, he is injured. I hope he will get better soon, and that he can be part of the squad.”

Despite the loss of Am, Mapimpi was very happy about his inclusion and that he will be part of a second Rugby World Cup in just under a month’s time. His journey is one of overcoming adversity, as told in his documentary, MAP1MP1, which was aired last year. Apart from captain Siya Kolisi, the 33-year-old was the other Springbok who received a standing ovation when he received his World Cup cap from SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

Alexander had to pause a few times when he wanted to cap the wing as the supporters’ noise drowned him out. Mapimpi was coy when asked about the standing ovation. “I did not expect this,” he said shyly while collecting himself to speak about the reception.

“I was surprised to see people so happy when they saw me. It’s a nice feeling. I have a lot of families, people praying for me. “And at the same time, I just want to keep going and give back the love that the people show me. So, I must work more.” Mapimpi is also aware that there will be pressure from outside on him, and although it is not something that he can control, he will be mindful of it.

He says when he goes through his phone daily, he will read things that people say, and he can’t stop that. Some said his time with the Boks is done, and that he should make space for younger wings looking to break into the Springbok set-up. The criticism does not deter him, though, and he showed it again by putting in a stellar performance against Argentina last Saturday to remind the naysayers of his abilities.

“People can say whatever they want to say, even if it is negative. I don’t hate people (for that),” the Sharks star said. “It gives me the opportunity to turn that negativity into something positive. The only way I can do that is to focus on what I am doing and listen to the coaches.

“I try to block the noise from outside, and it’s very tough, but at the same time, it motivates me to work more because people are watching me. “I need to do better. I must compete to be number one so that people don’t have anything to say. At the same time, I also don’t think it’s nice to be comfortable in your position. So, those thoughts drive me to work more because people are watching.” @Leighton_K