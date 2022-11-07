Manie Libbok, Evan Roos in contention for Springboks after SA ‘A’ omission?

Cape Town - Manie Libbok looks set to feature for the Springboks against France on Saturday after he was left out of the South Africa ‘A’ for their mid-week match against Munster. SA ‘A’ coach Mzwandile Stick confirmed that Libbok travelled with the Boks to France instead of staying behind in Ireland for Thursday’s SA ‘A’ clash at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork (9.30pm kick-off).

Story continues below Advertisement

Stormers star Libbok could slot in at flyhalf for the clash to bolster the team’s goal-kicking efforts after incumbent No 10 Damian Willemse and fullback Cheslin Kolbe struggled off the kicking tee.

This, and a few unforced errors and some questionable refereeing calls, ultimately cost the Boks a win over the No 1-ranked Irish. Libbok’s kicking record for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship is over 85%, while his general play at flyhalf was a big factor in their championship run. Willie le Roux is another play who could start against the French following his impressive cameo in the second half when he brought some direction and creativity on attack. If Libbok starts at flyhalf, Le Roux’s experience and left-foot kicking option at fullback will come in handy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Libbok could also be considered off the bench, with Willemse also versatile enough to move around a backline if the Boks need someone to close out the game, especially in a 6-2 split, which featured against the Irish.

Story continues below Advertisement

Springbok fans, however, will have to wait to see starlet Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu after Stick confirmed he picked up a knock in the lead up to the Ireland game and was not considered for the SA ‘A’ team to face Munster. “Sacha last week picked a bit of knock during the training sessions, Stick told reporters on Monday after the SA ‘A’ team announcement. “It’s not like he won’t be able to play in the next two weeks, it’s just that the medical team wanted to spend more time with him on that side.

“Manie was supposed to join us (the SA ‘A’ squad) but unfortunately because of the medical report, he also had to stay with the Boks to give us extra numbers on the other side (in France) and also stand a chance to be selected on the other side to start this weekend.” An injury to lock Lood de Jager and the possible concussion absence of Jasper Wiese also seen Marvin Orie and Evan Roos travel with the Boks to France.

If Wiese is not fit to play, it could be a shootout between Roos and Kwagga Smith, who also made a big impact off the bench, especially on the ground, against the Irish. The injuries to De Jager and Wiese necessitated a call-up for the England-based Du Preez twins, Jean-Luc and Dan, to make a return to the South African rugby fold after initially not making the SA ‘A’ or Springboks squads.

Jean-Luc will start at No 8 against Munster, while Dan, who can cover lock and loose forward, is on the bench. “The Du Preez bothers were called up because of the injuries with the Springboks,” Stick said. “A guy like Lood de Jager is out for this week (for the Springboks) and Jasper Wiese is still going through concussion protocols. That’s why we pulled up the two loosies (Du Preez bothers).