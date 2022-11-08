Manie Libbok given licence to play his brand of rugby coming off the bench

Johannesburg — Manie Libbok’s journey to the fabled Green and Gold jersey — with a famous tasseled cap to match — is almost complete after he was named in the Springboks’ matchday 23 to face France this weekend. The 25-year-old flyhalf — although still a Young Turk — has been something of a journeyman; a ronin travelling the vast wilderness of SA rugby, highly sought after by the masters of the big unions due to his known skills and talents but never able to find a home to call his own.

After stints at the Lions, Bull and Sharks, however, Libbok has discovered himself and his style at the Stormers, and that has augured well for his meteoric rise into the current Bok set-up. Coupled with a dearth of options at Test level in the No 10 position, and Libbok has rightfully been the happy recipient. On Saturday, at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille against Les Bleus, Libbok will find himself perched on the bench, waiting in agonising — yet excited — anticipation for the call to remove his tracksuit and run onto the pitch as a Springbok. Libbok will act as cover for teammate Damian Willemse at No 10, but due to his utility, could also arguably be an option in the midfield or at fullback, should the need arise.

On Tuesday, during the team announcement, Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber happily enthused about the role the debutant could have this weekend against the No 2 team in world rugby, who are also early favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy at next year’s World Cup. Said Nienaber: “The nice thing about Manie is this is his third week with us. “From my perspective, while watching him running during the training sessions, he is a lot more comfortable in terms of running the show, getting used to the language, (and) what we do in certain parts of the field.

“He is getting nice and comfortable. We are confident that when he does get an opportunity, he won’t have to think about what is happening and he can just play his natural game. “What I would like to see and what the team will need from him, is to do what Manie does best and to play with his specific skill-set. We are looking forward to him playing and we are hoping things pan out in such a way that he can get onto the field.” Much will be expected from Libbok — if he does make it onto the field — and starter Willemse, for that matter. During the recent loss to Ireland, the Boks biggest short-coming was the inability to build scoreboard pressure through the boot.

Both Willemse and Cheshlin Kolbe failed to slot over conversions and penalties that could have changed the complexion of that game. Libbok, therefore, could find himself in the unenviable position of doing just that late in the Test, with the scorecard tight and a 65 000-plus partisan crowd staring down on him. Nienamber, however, insisted that this was not the only function of his No 10. "If a flyhalf can kick for goal, that is awesome," said Nienaber, "but he must have a good attack, he must drive the forwards forward, he must drive the game for us.

"He must have a good defensive kicking game, he must spot space. If he is required to go ruck in a breakdown, then he must do that as well. There are a lot of things that make a good flyhalf — goal-kicking is one of them. We are working incredibly hard at it. "We know where we are in terms of that," Nienaber added, "in terms of having a seasoned flyhalf. Injury has dealt us a hand, but the guys are working their socks off, working hard to improve that; and I trust them that they will." @FreemanZAR