Manie Libbok must put on a kicking masterclass ... Five areas to watch in Springbok backline

Wales will represent the penultimate opportunity for the Springboks to fine-tune their game plan ahead of the World Cup in September. Here we look at five areas in the Bok backline to watch for in Cardiff tomorrow (4.15pm kick-off) ...

Improved aerial defence Fullback Liam Williams (hamstring) and flyhalf Dan Biggar (back) were late withdrawals for Wales yesterday, although coach Warren Gatland said the injuries are “not serious”. Debutant Cai Evans slots in at No 15 in place of Williams. Sam Costelow starts at No 10, and with the improving Kieran Hardy as his halfback partner, the Welsh will still have a potent kicking game.

Earlier this year, the Boks struggled to manage the pressure from this play – it was especially jarring in the New Zealand loss, where the All Blacks bombed the back three with pinpoint kicks. They put the Boks under immense pressure, further aided by a fumbling collection of handling errors. Surely Wales will attempt a similar tactic. The Boks will have a bit of height with Canan Moodie on the right wing, so that will help.

Yes please, Jesse With Lukhanyo Am out of the World Cup, this is an opportunity for Jesse Kriel to further endear himself to the South African rugby-loving public. The 29-year-old is not always looked on kindly by supporters, who deem him one-dimensional. There can be no doubt that when it comes to defensive duties, Kriel is rock solid.

Nevertheless, the former Bulls star will need to show some attacking flair in a position that has evolved into a playmaking role. It need not reach the irrepressible levels of Am, but a good outing on attack will only build his confidence. Stretch those legs, Jaden With the World Cup now on the horizon, every Bok and their mom has been droning on about the need to build up game time.

That is no truer than for Jaden Hendrikse. Due to injury and family responsibilities, the No 9 hasn’t played a game since early April. He starts tomorrow and needs a blinder of a match to show he is match-fit in body and mind. He is a quality player and hopefully that quality manifests immediately at the Millennium Stadium. Slotting in that utility

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has gone with a six-two split on the bench, with Damian Willemse and Grant Williams the backline replacements. Willemse has a lot of responsibility as the No 23 as he will cover fullback, inside centre and flyhalf – and possibly wing, too. With the injury to Handre Pollard, this utility will most likely be his role going forward.

If that is the plan, then there should be a measure of stability for the 25-year-old and we could see a more settled Willemse in the coming weeks. Williams, meanwhile, must surely have a run on the wing. He was picked for this utility role despite the uproar of being one of four No 9s in the squad. Pivotal battle

There is no doubt that Manie Libbok has been growing in stature over the past two seasons. Tomorrow, he will have another opportunity to further that growth against Costelow. Wales will certainly miss Biggar, who is undoubtedly one of the best flyhalves of his generation and is hugely respected as a leader. Gatland said that the situation gives the 22-year-old Costelow “another opportunity”, and the Scarlets flyhalf will hope to make a big impression against the world champions.