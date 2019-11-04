Prior to Saturday’s triumph, the South Africans had won two Webb Ellis Cup finals courtesy of Joel Stransky kicking all the points in the 1995 triumph, and Percy Montgomery and Francois Steyn kicking the points in 2007.
In 2019, it looked like Handre Pollard would hog the points but then came a wonderful piece of interplay between Lukahnyo Am, Malcolm Marx and Mapimpi that resulted in a spectacular score for the Boks, their first in a World Cup final.
The TMO deliberated for a few seconds on the Marx pass to the left wing but then referee Jerome Garces awarded the try.
Incredibly, it was the 29-year-old’s 14th try in his 14th Test match, an unbelievable strike rate that would have Bryan Habana applauding.