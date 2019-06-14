Malcolm Marx will play club rugby in Japan for six months next year. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – The Lions and SA Rugby have confirmed that hooker Malcolm Marx will play club rugby in Japan in the first half of next year and miss the 2020 Super Rugby competition. The Springbok No 2 will, however, return to the Lions in June next year and be available for the Boks and then feature again for the Lions in Super Rugby in 2021. He will most likely be available for the Boks in the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli said it was important to look after the well-being of this country’s best players.

“Malcolm has always given the Lions and Springboks 100% effort and dedication and to ensure sustainability in the young player’s career it is important that we, together, look after his well-being.”

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus was just as pleased that Marx had committed his future to South African rugby.

“Malcolm is a world class player and his contribution to the Springboks has been immense, so his dedication to renew his contract with the Lions (until 2021) is very good news,” said Erasmus.

Marx will lead the Lions in their final round-robin Super Rugby against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Star

