Men must speak up about gender-based violence, says Springboks' Willemse

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Springbok and Stormers back Damian Willemse says rugby players need to use their platform to ensure gender-based violence in South Africa is addressed. Willemse and fellow Boks Siya Kolisi and Herschel Jantjies, as well as Blitzboks and Imbokodo captains Siviwe Soyizwapi and Zintle Mpupha, delivered food parcels to a group of Peakview High School learners in Athlone, Cape Town, yesterday as part of the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign. “It (GBV) is very common in South Africa, and it’s our responsibility as men to speak up about it,” Willemse said. “It’s something we really have to look at, it’s our responsibility to make sure our women are safe. We as rugby players have a platform to make a difference and we need to use it.” The players urged schools to join the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign, in which they assist with hunger alleviation.

Food Forward SA is another charity to benefit from the campaign, where raffle tickets are sold for R32.12, with the players giving away some of their prized possessions from last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan. The school that sells the most tickets will be visited with the Webb Ellis Cup.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Springboks received a warm welcome at Peakview Secondary School in Cape Town. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)





Bok skipper Kolisi had a few words of inspiration for the learners before the handover of the food parcels to the 67 matrics.

“I'm always excited to visit a school, even more so during this challenging time,” said Kolisi, who is giving away a match jersey he wore in one of the RWC pool matches.

“We know that your very important school year was severely disrupted by the coronavirus and that your communities are suffering. However, it is important that you show determination to finish your academic year and I want to urge you to work so much harder.

“Our World Cup win last year was the result of a lot of hard work, so you must approach your studies and exams with just as much determination. You are the leaders of tomorrow and even though it is tough at the moment, persevere and do your best.”



