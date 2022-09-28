Moodie vows to fight for Bok spot with his ‘best’ for Bulls

Cape Town — There was a video on social media of Canan Moodie’s family rejoicing after he scored his first Test try on debut against Australia in Sydney, and it has changed their lives forever. The 19-year-old from Paarl launched himself into the air and beat Wallaby wing Marika Koroibete to the ball to dot down in Sydney in a memorable 24-8 Springbok victory.

“My mother (Chantel) was now at the third Test in Durban, and she says herself that she can’t walk around like a normal person anymore … ” Moodie said at Loftus Versfeld yesterday, where he is preparing with the Bulls for Friday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Connacht (6.30pm kick-off). “Because now it’s the whole time, ‘It’s Canan’s mother!’. So, it’s very special, and to make my family proud – unfortunately, they couldn’t be there for the first Test – but to see how they all came together to support me and celebrate my big moment. “After the match, I phoned them and shed a tear, and said ‘Now I’m really a Springbok’ …

“My job as a winger was to get into that contest, and contest every ball as well as I could. The kick was a tad bit too far, I thought, so initially I just went for it. Got up – and Koroibete probably thought I wouldn’t get to the ball. “I got up, leapt over him and it was a clear line to the tryline. It was very special, and all the players came to celebrate with me.” Moodie hadn’t even played junior provincial rugby, having attended Boland Landbou in the Western Cape, but was snapped up by the Bulls, where coach Jake White has waxed lyrical about his skill-set and ability to play multiple positions.

He slotted in at wing and fullback for the Bulls, and White has already said that he is actually a centre who will play at No 13 in future. But the youngster knows that the competition is tough to stay in the Bok mix. “This year has been quite the year for me. I didn’t expect last year, when I was still at the juniors, I didn’t think this would happen,” Moodie said. “To go from making my Currie Cup debut, to playing URC, and now getting a call-up to the Bok squad, it’s been an amazing journey so far. It’s just the beginning for me.

“Lionel Mapoe was my first roommate in the Currie Cup team, and it was nice to have someone like that who can keep me calm and tell me that everything will be fine – and not to focus too much on the game, and not try to do something special, but rather just your work and things will come. “I was shell-shocked to play alongside guys I looked up to just a few months ago, watching them in the Wales Test series. To run out with them and sing the national anthem … “I learnt a lot of lessons at Test-match level, so it’s about bringing that to the URC and just playing with amazing guys like Sbu Nkosi, Cornal Hendricks and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

“People will look at me now, as last year I was the new kid on the block. Now it’s year two, and I have played for the Springboks. But it will bring the best out in me, as it’s much more difficult to stay at the top. I want to prove myself every week. “I am a young guy, so I have a lot to learn. So, all the technical stuff, there is a lot of fine details and I take in all the advice to become the best player I can be.” @ashfakmohamed