CAPE TOWN – Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard is looking forward to facing Wales on “neutral ground” in their World Cup semi-final in Yokohama tomorrow (Kick-off 11 AM SA time).
The Boks have lost their last four encounters against the Welsh, a losing streak the South Africans have the perfect chance of ending this weekend. It’s crucial that they use the opportunity.
Their last defeat at the hands of Wales came in Washington last year, when the Boks went with a split-squad approach and rested most of their front-rankers for the England game the following week.
This time they’ll have a full-strength team available, missing only Cheslin Kolbe, and it’s a factor Pollard reckons should set them up for a proper contest.
“Lately, we’ve struggled against them. It’s always our last game on the end-of-year tour, after a long season and in the Millennium Stadium,” he said.