New sponsor drives in to fuel rugby development

DURBAN – SA Rugby’s development programme, Get Into Rugby, has been boosted by a three-year deal with African energy brand Engen, who will also become the official fuel supplier of the Springboks until 2023.

The Get Into Rugby programme – which forms part of World Rugby’s strategy to grow the game globally and encourage players of all ages to play and stay in rugby – is a grassroots development initiative, with its reach extending across all nine provinces in South Africa.

In 2019 alone, 177 034 young girls and boys participated in the programme, while 1486 coaches, 1110 teachers, and 427 referees have been trained since 2016.

The programme was launched as a pilot project in 2013 and 2014, and was rolled out nationally in 2015, developing into SA Rugby’s biggest development initiative.

Get Into Rugby is crucial for growth and development of the sport in SA - SA Rugby President, Mark Alexander. Photo: BackpagePix

“Get Into Rugby forms a vital cog in the growth and development of the sport in South Africa for girls and boys, and we are delighted to have a leading brand in Engen as the official sponsor of the programme,” said SA Rugby President, Mark Alexander.

“It is through programmes such as these that we can untap the hidden talent in both the rural and urban areas across the country, and develop the next generation of Siya Kolisi’s and Makazole Mapimpi’s.

“With 82% of the programme’s participants last year being African and 18% coloured, with 49% of them girls, Get Into Rugby truly reflects our objectives, especially in terms of transformation and equipping young girls to take up rugby.”