Springboks defence coach Jacques Nienaber is set to be named as Rassie Erasmus' successor. Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Hollywoodbets

CAPE TOWN – Defence coach Jacques Nienaber is reportedly set to be named as the new Springbok coach in the coming weeks. According to Netwerk24, Nienaber, who was a member of Rassie Erasmus’ World Cup winning backroom staff, has beaten former Southern Kings coach Deon Davids to the position.

The two are believed to have been the front runners to replace Erasmus, who will continue in his role as director of rugby after stepping down as head coach after guiding the Springboks to victory in the Rugby World Cup.

Davids, according to the report, will likely be named as one of Nienaber’s assistants.

It’s been widely reported that Erasmus and Nienaber had a long history together. That started when they first met in the army before linking up again at the University of Free State where Erasmus was the captain of the Shimlas and Nienaber the physiotherapist.